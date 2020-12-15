Sudan: Almost 1,000 New Covid-19 Cases Reported in Sudan

Khartoum — 918 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Sudan last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Ministry of Health also announced that 28 patients died and 640 recovered.

The total number of registered COVID-19 cases in Sudan rose to 21,386. 1,346 patients died, 12,313 recovered. Most infections were recorded in Khartoum, followed by El Gezira and Red Sea state.

The Director of Emergencies and Epidemics in Sennar, Alaa Yousef, reported that the number of cases in the state reached 300. 238 patients recovered and 39 died.

A report published by the Imperial College London (ICL) COVID-19 Response Team almost two weeks ago showed that only an estimated two per cent of all COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Sudan. ICL estimates that around 16,090 deaths may have been missed as of November 20.

Schools

Governor of Sennar El Mahi Suleiman pledged to open schools following the Ministry of Health's assessment of the health situation. The West Kordofan government postponed the opening of schools for two weeks.

North Darfur announced that the lessons for the final exam classes of the basic and secondary schools will start on Sunday, December 20. All other classes will begin at December 27.

El Zaeem El Azhari University in Khartoum announced the suspension of studies in all faculties for a month, starting on Thursday. Two weeks ago, seven universities already suspended studies. Other universities later followed.

