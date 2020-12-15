Sudan: Slm-AW Accuses Rapid Support Forces of Attack in Darfur's Jebel Marra

Jebel Marra — The Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW) accuses the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and forces from an SLM breakaway splinter group led by a man called Zulnoun of launching an attack on Douri in Jebel Marra, an area under the control of the SLM-AW.

SLM-AW's military spokesman Walid Abakar said in a statement yesterday that the armed rebel movement killed some of the attackers and caused damage to their equipment.

Abakar said the attackers rode horses and camels and were dressed in civilian clothing. After the allegedly failed attack they fled to the Gabara area, which is controlled by government forces.

He added that the rebel forces had spotted the attack, which was mounted from three directions, before it actually happened.

One of the attackers killed was RSF major Haj Burma Hamdan. According to SLM-AW, this proves that the RSF was involved in the attack. SLM-AW accuses RSF major El Namer Jadalah, who commands the Um El Gura region, of ordering the attack and trying to establish control over the area.

The SLM-AW statement said that this was the fourth attack on SLM-AW controlled areas since last November. The rebel movement said it "declared war against any attacking forces".

