Zimbabwe: Bhebhe in Court Bid to Stop MDC-T Congress

15 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

Expelled MDC-T acting national organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe has filed an urgent chamber application seeking an order to stop a pending party congress until the matter of his expulsion is resolved.

Bhebhe was expelled on charges of violating the party constitution by allegedly supporting another political party.

The expulsion disqualified him from taking part in any party processes.

However, the unsettled former Nkayi legislator has since ordered that the party congress set for the 19th of this month be stopped till his application has been reviewed.

"The applicant's suspension and expulsion from the office of National Organizing Secretary and membership of the 3rd respondent having been reviewed and set aside in the HC1973/20 and 2119/20, Applicant be and hereby reinstated, (2) his membership and office of National Organizing Secretary of the 3rd Respondent.

"Pending the determination of applicant's application for review filled under cover of case numbers HC 1973/20 and HC 2119/20 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondent president scheduled for the 19th of December 2020 be and is hereby held in obeyance, till applicant's application for review filled under cover case number HC1973/20 and HC 2119/20 are determined," read the court papers.

Khupe is cited as the first respondent while the party's national chairperson Morgen Komichi and the MDC-T are cited as second and third respondents respectively.

Bhebhe had thrown his hat in the ring for party president in the forthcoming congress meant to replace late founding party leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died in 2014.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

