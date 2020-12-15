Sudan: Surge in Darfur Robberies and Kidnappings

Tawila — A soldier was killed and two civilians were seriously wounded near Dubo El Omda in North Darfur's Tawila (locally called eastern Jebel Marra) on Saturday evening during in an attack on a commercial vehicle on its way to Deribat market in South Darfur.

Witnesses from the area said that seven gunmen riding camels intercepted the vehicle and opened fire, killing soldier Ashraf Ali, and wounding Mohamed Ali (35) and Adam Shougar (55). The witnesses said that the vehicle escaped to the army garrison in Katur.

Unidentified gunmen kidnapped Bahriya Mohamed (45) near Katur in Tawila three days ago, while she was on her way from Deribat to Dubo El Omda, traveling to Nyala in order to visit the hospital. Relatives of the kidnapped woman do not know her whereabouts. They told Radio Dabanga that the victim was carrying money to pay for her treatment in Nyala.

Omda Hasabo Omar, who was kidnapped by gunmen last Friday from the Balli Sereif market in East Jebel Marra in South Darfur, has still not been found. A relative of the locally well-known Omar told Radio Dabanga that the kidnappers called the army garrison in Turbo in Tawila. They demanded that a camel that belonged to them be returned in exchange for the release of the kidnapped omda. The kidnappers said that the omda was severely beaten during his kidnapping.

