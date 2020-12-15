Malawi: Sulom Tweaks First Round Fixtures Following Outcry

15 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) have made some changes in their first round fixture which they released before the 2020-21 season kicked-off.

Wanderers FC complained on the fixture, citing an example of last weekend where they were not given a match assignment despite playing a few games.

Prior to the change of the fixture, the Nomads had played two games against Mzuzu Warriors and Silver Strikers before going for a break.

This coming weekend they were supposed to play Mafco FC in Blantyre before going for another break. Their next fixture after 19 December 2020 against Mafco was supposed to be on 2 January 2020.

However, Sulom have heard the Nomads complaint and instead this weekend they will travel to Central Region to take on Kamuzu Barracks and TN Stars.

On Saturday, the Nomads will play Kamuzu Barracks at Civo Stadium before travelling to Kasungu 24 hours later to face on TN Stars.

The new fixture also shows that Blantyre derby of Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets remains on 2 January 2020.

In other fixtures this coming weekend, Karonga United will invade the capital city with two assignments against Silver Strikers on Saturday and Blue Eagles on Sunday.

Chitipa United will be in Blantyre to play Red Lions and Ntopwa FC, while Mighty Tigers have a trip to the North to take on Mzuzu Warriors.

