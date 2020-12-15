Nigeria: Kano Assembly Speaker, Majority Leader Resign

15 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ibrahim

The deputy majority leader of the Kano Assembly also resigned.

The Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Abdulaziz Gafasa, and two other principal officers of the legislative body have resigned from their positions.

Mr Gafasa conveyed his decision through a letter to the Clerk of the House, dated December 14.

The letter reads in part: "I, Rt. Hon. Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa write to notify you, honourable members of general public that I have resign from the position of the speaker of the house on the above date for my own personal reason.

"Lastly, I thank all the hon members for the support given to me during my days as the speaker of the house, and pray Allah Subhanahu wata'ala will guide new leadership.

"Yours Abdulaziz G. Gafasa."

The speaker did not state the reason for his resignation in the letter.

He, however, thanked his colleagues in the 40-member assembly for their support and prayed to God to guide the new leadership.

An official of the Assembly, who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to journalists, confirmed the resignation of Mr Gafasa and the two other principal officers to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

The officers who also resigned, according to the source, are the majority leader, Kabiru Dashi, and his deputy, Tasiu Zabainawa.

A Kano lawmaker also conformed the resignations saying the assembly will meet today to discuss the matter.

Efforts to reach the affected officials were not successful as they respond to calls and messages sent to them.

Although no reason was given for the resignation, it is believed to be related to recent primaries of the ruling party in the state.

The recent primaries of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the forthcoming local government elections in Kano caused disaffection among party leaders after some members accused the state government and the party leadership of perpetrating injustice in the exercise.

The member representing Kano Municipal in the House of Representatives, Sha'aban Sharada, had alleged that the party's leadership in Kano Municipal Local Government Area replaced delegates loyal to him prior to the primaries.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.