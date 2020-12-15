South Africa: Construction Work Shut Down in Cape Town Suburb By Department Resumes - This Time Compliant With Regulations

14 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Pitt and Victoria O'regan

Construction work at Da Gama Court in Gardens, Cape Town, which was shut down by the Department of Labour on 9 December after Daily Maverick queried the safety of workers, has resumed with workers back on site, now wearing PPE and with all medical documents updated.

The construction work on the roof of Da Gama Court, an apartment complex on De Lorentz Street in Cape Town, recommenced on Monday morning after the Department of Employment and Labour approved working conditions on the construction site. The site had previously been closed down after the contractors, Levenbach Building & Roofing Contractors, were issued a prohibition notice on 9 December because of non-compliance with construction regulations.

On Monday, workers at the site were wearing helmets, harnesses attached to a safety line, and high-visibility reflective vests. Last week, the workers had been throwing roof tiles to each other while standing on the roof as they dismantled it, according to Daily Maverick's report.

Labour department halts work at building site after Daily Maverick queries

Now, the workers are passing the roof tiles to one another on the staircase of the apartment complex. According to Yule Stoffels, the supervisor of the construction, who was on site...

