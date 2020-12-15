Cameroon: Ateh Bazore - Rebuilding Dignity of Musicians

He hopes to replace Sam Fan Thomas in the position of SONACAM Board Chair after the elections scheduled for tomorrow Saturday December 12, 2020.

Dr Ateh Francis Ngong, with stage name, Ateh Bazore is one of the four candidates vying for the post of the Board Chair of the Cameroon Musical Arts Corporation (SONACAM). Born in Njnikom, Boyo Division of the North West region, the 54-year-old artist says he has the ambition of rebuilding the dignity of artists which seems to have diminished over time due to several happenings. In summary, the father of four children and renowned animator at the Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV) seeks to say "farewell to the image of the artist begging in hunger; hello the fine silver king, beaming with powerful gain without hunger and protected in social security".

To attain these objectives, the artist has with him what he describes as a solid team made up of renowned music names like Ama Pierrot, Greng Boukar, Deesse Binta, Berko Sadey, Georges Dickson, Bonny Mballa, and Serge Rafic amongst others. The musician who is owner of about 12 music albums is well rooted in issues concerning associations. This background, he believes, makes him a better person to handle the position of SONACAM's Board Chair. In 2003, Ateh Francis Ngong was voted board member of transitional author's rights corporation, SACADROM. In the same year, he represented the syndicate of Cameroonian performing artist SCAP in an international seminar in Lagos, Nigeria. In 2008, Ateh initiated the creation of the Association of Cameroon English Speaking Artists, ACEM, where he was voted pioneer president. In August 2019, he was appointed National Coordinator of the Music Art Pole to prepare the putting in place of the new music Federation and in October 2019, he piloted the organization of RECAN for the music art pole. Ateh Bazore hopes to triumph over his three other contestants' tomorrow during the polls.