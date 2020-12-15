Cameroon: Football Squabbles - Parliament Recommends Restraint

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril made the recommendation as he chaired the closing plenary sitting of the House on December 11, 2020.

The Speaker of Cameroon's National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril has urged officials of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) and those of the Cameroon Professional League (LFPC) to try to exercise restraint and apply wisdom in order to end the squabble rocking the two institutions thereby not honouring the sports movement in the country. He spoke at the Yaounde Conference Centre House Chamber of the National Assembly on December 11, 2020 as he chaired the closing plenary sitting of the National Assembly for the November 2020 ordinary session of the House.

In the presence of the Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute who led government officials during the plenary sitting and other officials, among other senior State officials, the House Speaker implored, "In this regard, the People's Representatives are therefore calling on government to urgently look for appropriate measures to definitely settle this dispute so that peace and serenity can once again reign within the football community." The emergency of settling the conflict between FECAFOOT and Cameroon Professional League is more so made imperative as Cameroon prepares to the host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) from January 16 to February 7, 2021 and the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) in 2022. "These conflicts can even impede the serene preparations of the two aforementioned major continental competitions," he said.

The House Speaker also said it was during the November 2020 ordinary session that MPs witnessed the historic event, which was the election of Regional Councillors on December 6, 2020. Stating that the election took place in a calm and transparent atmosphere, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril saluted the maturity of the people of Cameroon in general and members of the electoral colleges in particular. He lauded their stamina not to give into threats and calls for boycott by some political parties in quest of notoriety.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Cameroon By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Considering that the session took place within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic showing resurgence in some regions of Cameroon, the National Assembly Speaker advised, "It is therefore important for us to develop good habits such as effectively implementing the barrier measures; all the barrier measures."

Parliamentary Business

During the ordinary session that lasted from November 12 to December 11, 2020, MPs passed seven bills. The most important bill, according to the House Speaker was the Finance Bill encompassing the State budget for the 2021 financial year that is balanced in revenue and expenditure at the sum of FCFA 4 865.2 billion. Extra-parliamentary activities and discussions on diverse issues organised by different parliamentary networks also spiced the session. Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril expressed the wish for all the recommendations to be taken up and implemented for the benefit of the population.