Uganda Cranes Intensify Training

The East African team is working hard to impress their fans in the competition that kicks off in January next year.

Less than two months to the competition the dream of the Cranes of Uganda is to ensure the best performance in 2021. The Uganda Cranes began their preparations for the tournament early this year. They are pooled in group C alongside neighbours, Rwanda, Togo and defending champions Morocco. The situation however seems to be tough for the East African side. Reports from Uganda say the league started on December 3, 2020 and the team will begin training will begin soon.

As part of preparations for CHAN 2021, the Cranes of Uganda will participate in a pre-CHAN tournament that will take place in Cameroon in early January. Four countries Uganda, Niger, Zambia and Cameroon will compete in the four-nation event. The competition will enable the participating countries to prepare well for the CHAN. The Cranes are expected to arrive in Cameroon on December 29, 2020. It is not an easy task for the head coach Johnathan McKinstry who has to deal with the situation of players. According to the coach, Uganda has had a disappointing performance in the competition. He said one of the reasons may be that Uganda has qualified for the CHAN but before the finals come along, a good number of the players who played the qualification process have already left. Johnathan McKinstry will have to bank on a couple of young players who are catching the headlines in Uganda like Charles Lukwago (goalkeeper), Milton Kaiser and Samuel Kato, among others.

Uganda Cranes have played at the previous four Chan final tournaments in Sudan (2011), South Africa (2014), Rwanda (2016) and lately Morocco (2018). On all previous four attempts at the CHAN tournament, Uganda has failed to go past the group stage.