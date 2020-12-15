Cameroon: Land Restoration - Project Stakeholders Fine-Tune Mechanisms

14 December 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

A workshop to validate a monitoring and evaluation document for the project dubbed "The Restoration Initiative" took place on December 10, 2020 in Yaounde.

Over 20 stakeholders converged on Yaounde December 10, 2020 to validate a monitoring and evaluation document for The Restoration Initiative (TRI) project in Cameroon. The workshop was chaired by the Director of Conservation and Management of Natural Resources at the Ministry of Environment, Nature Protection and Sustainable Development, Prof. Christophe Bring. The monitoring and evaluation exercise, stakeholders revealed, will help accelerate the progress rate of the project which supports landscape restoration and the sustainable use of native non-timber forest products for biodiversity conservation, sustainable livelihoods and carbon emissions reductions. The evaluation document was proposed by the Executive partner of the TRI project known as the Cameroon Environmental Watch (CEW).

Dominique Endamana, In Charge of Programmes of one of the implementing partners of the project known as the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) presented the context and importance of Monitoring and Evaluation. He elucidated that monitoring and evaluation is very crucial in attaining earmarked objectives. "It permits us to know how far we have gone and what is left for us to do," he stated.

Stakeholders were unanimous that with proper monitoring an evaluation, the project launched in August 2019 will attain its objective of helping in restoring a greater portion of the 12 million hectares of degraded land in Cameroon.

Fundamentally, monitoring and evaluation will help the TRI project, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) to achieve its goals of using bamboo and other species to restore agricultural productivity in degraded landscapes whilst conserving biodiversity and generate revenue for rural communities.

