South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 5,163 More Cases of Covid-19

14 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As announced by His Excellency, President MC Ramaphosa, today a cumulative total of 866 127 COVID-19 cases have been reported.

A cumulative total of 5 884 227 tests have been completed with 25 049 new tests conducted since the last report.

Regrettably, 175 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 93, Free State16, Gauteng 4, KwaZulu-Natal 5, North West 5, Northern Cape 20 and Western Cape 32.

This brings the total to 23 451 deaths

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased.

Our recoveries now stand at 762 746.

