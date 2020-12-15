South Africa: Grape Crop Brings in Millions but Farmworkers Live a Harsh Life

analysis

Vineyards in Namibia are well watered, while people struggle for water.

First published in CCIJ.

Located about 50 kilometres from the Noordoewer border post that separates Namibia from neighbouring South Africa, Aussenkehr has vast vineyards that stretch as far as the eye can see.

Surrounded by a semi-desert area, the vineyards thrive only because of a plentiful supply of water from the nearby Orange River, which forms a natural border between the two countries. Set against the harsh, brown terrain, the verdant vineyards -- which have grapes that can be harvested three to five weeks earlier than elsewhere on the globe -- seem alien compared to southernmost Namibia's dry and harsh landscapes.

The highest average temperature in Aussenkehr is 34°C in January and the lowest is 20°C in June. The area gets an average of annual 262mm of rain.

The plump and juicy table grapes that grow in these vineyards are destined for supermarkets in European countries, such as the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, as well as South Africa, generating much-needed foreign currency for Namibia. In fact, last year, all of Namibia's table grapes exports earned N$840-million, and over 33-million kilogrammes of grapes were shipped out of the country.

But...