Gambia: Sowe Scores Brace in CSKA Europa Win Over Roma

Scorpions' striker, Ali Sowe scored a brace (two goals) during his Bulgarian side, CSKA Sofia 3-1 home win over Italian side Roma in their final group game of Europa League tournament played in Stadion Balgarska Armia on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Gambian international scored his side's two goals in the 34th and 55th minutes after Tiago Rodrigues opened the scoring in the 5th minute of the game.

Italian top flight side Roma who already qualify after topping the group scored their consolation goal through Tommaso Milanese in the 22nd minute.

The Serekunda-born player's brace was not enough as CSKA Sofia crashed out of the Europa League tournament after occupying bottom place in the table with five points after six matches. Roma and Young Boys advance in the group.

The Gambian international was handed a starting role, pairing with Senegal's Younousse Sankhare in attach as he delivered an eye-catching performance.

Sowe featured for 74 minutes before making way for Ahmed Ahmedov.

Besides his two goals, the attacker also made one key pass and had a 67 per cent successful pass rate in the encounter.

The forward's impressive contribution was, however, not enough to help Bruno Akrapovic's men reach the knockout stages of the European competition.

Sowe has been with the Bulgarian club since the summer of 2018, when he arrived from Chievo, initially on loan, before the deal was made permanent following his satisfactory performances.

The forward racked up 14 goals in 30 appearances to help the Bulgarian Army Stadium outfit finish second in the league and secure a Europa League ticket.

Sowe has scored 11 goals in 24 appearances across all competitions for CSKA Sofia in the 2020-21 season. His brace was his fourth Europa League goals in 11 games.