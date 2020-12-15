Gambia: Foreign Minister Dr. Tangara Holds Telephone Talks With Canadian Foreign Minister Champagne

On Thursday 10th December 2020, at 3:00pm, the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Canada Mr. Francois-Philippe Champagne.

Discussions between the two Diplomats centred on synergising collaboration and partnership post Covid - 19 and also shared information about Covid - 19 situations in both countries. On the Myanmar Rohingya crisis, the duo also discussed that a tripartite meeting be initiated between The Gambia, The Netherlands and Canada in pursuit of truth and justice for the Rohingya population. Other multilateral and bilateral issues were also discussed.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad