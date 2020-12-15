Gambia/Gabon: International Media Blames CAF, Gabon Not Gambia

The international media and journalists from both ESPN and Soccer Africa sports have said that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Gabon should be blamed and not The Gambia for the airport incident that occurred ahead of the Afcon qualifiers Match-day four fixture on November 16.

The international media blamed the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for not communicating correctly to nations about the rules of the Cavid-19.

According to an ESPN football analyst guest, what happened at The Gambia's airport was really absorbed and that the blame should go to both CAF and Gabon and not The Gambia.

"What happened at the airport, I think it was really absorbed and in some case maybe we need to blame the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for not communicating properly because Nigeria also had the same issue when they got to Sierra Leone."

He further said that CAF rules say that players/teams must be tested on arrival at the airport before they get into the country, adding that it seems some of the teams probably don't understand that.

"According to guys in The Gambia, the Gabonese resisted the testing and even when they reached their hotel, they also refused to be tested. The Gabonese claimed that they have been tested already and they brought in their certificates which is a bit of shambolic communication from CAF".

For his part, the ESPN journalist during the discussion, said that for him, the Gabon Football Federation should be blamed.

The head coach of Gabon Patrice Neveu, said them being subjected to the test was a tactic from the part of The Gambia. Gabon Sports Minister also claimed that what transpired was a strategy on the part of Gambia to weaken and destabilise their players.

"Actually it was Gabon who was in the wrong side after refusing to get tested," he noted.

According to Soccer Africa Sports analyst guest, which was hosted by Lwazi Ziqubu of Soccer Africa TV programme, the rules which state that every person coming into a country is expected to have a clearance certificate is clear.

"The Gabonese were claiming that they have covid-19 test certificate, then why didn't they show it to Gambian health authorities. But they refused to show them and wanted to get into the country."

He further said that The Gambia asked them to do the test in The Gambia because they have the equipment to clear our doubt.

"Because of football or not, lives are at stake here. Remember there are people at the airport such as the custom officers. You do not want to infect them because you are a footballer".

He added that: "We have been seeing even world class and top footballers such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Muhammed Salah amongst others being infected. So what is wrong with Gabon not wanting to do the test and get into the country".

According to him, The Gambia was right for not allowing the Gabonese delegate leaving the airport after refusing to get tested.