Senegal/Gambia: GFF Concludes Bilateral Interface With FIFA in Dakar

14 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)

A two day bilateral meeting between The Gambia Football Federation and FIFA wraps up in Dakar, Senegal on Friday 11th December 2020.

The meeting was meant to abreast FIFA on the state of GFF infrastructure projects both existing and new ones at the Greater Banjul Area and other regions.

As part of the meeting, GFF Officials including the 1st Vice President Mr Bakary K Jammeh who also doubles as GFF/FIFA projects manager led the interface and gave a chronological overview of the GFF projects.

Mr Jammeh later submitted to FIFA through the Regional Office in Dakar, GFF's plans to expedite the playing infrastructures which are currently under rehabilitation for the restart of Competitions in January.

He further elucidated on the scheme of work currently embarked on by the Federation most especially on the recent state of affairs at Gunjur and Busumbala Mini stadiums where work is in high gear.

The Dakar meeting was also attended by General Secretary Lamin M Jassey. The GFF delegation was expected back home over the weekend.

Source: GFF

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

