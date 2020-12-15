Gambia: Star GSM Donate Cleaning Materials to BHC

In an effort to contribute their quota to quality health delivery in preventing and controlling the spread of diseases, Star GSM recently donated cleaning materials to Bakau Health Center.

The gesture was as part of their efforts in prevention and to control diseases in the facility. The materials included detergents, brooms, among others.

Speaking at the handing, Isatou Jallow deputy Officer-In-Charge of the health center thanked the CEO and management of Star GSM for their gesture. She described the intervention as timely as the center needed the materials.

"We should always keep our environment clean to be able to effectively deliver services to people coming here daily as well as not to infect them", she stated, saying the place needs to be cleaned every day.

She assured donors that the materials would be put into good use.

Omar Darboe, Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the health center hailed Star GSM for their noble generosity, saying cleanliness is fundamental to attaining a healthy population.

Mr Darboe said government couldn't do it all alone and therefore the intervention of good people like Star GSM is critical.

Lamin Kaba, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Star GSM said whatever one invests in health is not enough because health is very important.

He said their priority was cleaners because if they do not have materials they might not only be contaminated with any kind of diseases, but also increase the spread of diseases.

"We cannot do it all, but the little we have, we would make sure we contribute to the development of the nation", he went on, saying this was why they supported the health center with the materials to minimise the spread of diseases within the health center.