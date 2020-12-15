Gambia: GCSA Trains Tallinding Police On Cyber Security, Cyber Crime

The Gambia Cyber Security Alliance (GCSA) in collaboration with Northamton University on Friday commenced a-month long cyber security and cyber crime training for the Tallinding Police Department.

The training aims to enhance the ability and efficiency of officers in terms of cyber security as well as equip and prepare them before any cyber crime incidents occur.

GCSA president Amadou A. Bah said the concept behind the training is because technology is dynamic with a lot of cyber crime incidents recorded.

Currently, he said the GCSA has recorded a lot cases with evidence, which is the reason they feel having the training now is essential coupled with the coming election in 2021.

"We have seen a lot of news coming on WhatsApp group as audios, and defamation of character", he said, adding that preparing officers at this stage will help them tackle some fake news and cyber crime incidents that might occur in future.

Bah said, the GCSA has also collaborated with The Gambia Cyber Security Incident Respond Team (GMCSIRT) to introduce incident responds command and will be monitoring social media platforms and any fake news found, would be filtered out and a deep investigation and fact check done. He said the public would be informed of the findings.

Mr. Bah said that the police have been working very hard to combat cyber crime and cyber bullying in the country. However, he said getting the right material is a challenge to the police force but was quick to add that, the little material the police has is well utilised as they have recently started arresting cyber criminals.

Station Officer at Banjul Police Station, ASP Jerry Manjang said the role of the police is to protect the lives and property of its people by arresting criminals, investigating crime and prosecuting the criminals.

He therefore hoped the training would help them arrest cyber criminals as it would equip them with knowledge on cyber security. He said the crime rate is so modernized currently that the police finds it difficult to arrest certain criminals.