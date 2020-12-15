Gambia: Mama Kandeh Reveals NPP Wants Him Fight UDP

14 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Ousman Jallow

CRR — Hon. Mama Kandeh, the party leader for The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has revealed that National People's Party (NPP) wants him to fight United Democratic Party (UDP) - something he said he would not do.

He said this was as recent as after the by-election in Niamina West. He made these remarks during a political rally held in Changai, Sami District.

Kandeh said UDP stood by him after Hon. Demba Sowe's demise and as such he could not go against them.

The GDC party leader said NPP did not sympathise with late Hon. Sowe's family and campaigned for months in Niamina just to win the seat.

UDP on the other hand, he said, decided to help GDC.

"Even though GDC did not win the seat, UDP showed GDC their good intentions," he added, saying for this reason GDC will not be incited by NPP against UDP.

Kandeh also made it clear that he had neither discussed the issue of forming a coalition with UDP nor an alliance.

Kandeh admitted that no political party has more supporters in The Gambia than UDP, while pointing out that GDC's politics is about peace, unity, respect and progresses but not to separate people.

