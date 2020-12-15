Sudan's State Sponsor of Terrorism Designation Rescinded

14 December 2020
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Michael R. Pompeo

Today, Sudan's designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism is officially rescinded. This represents a fundamental change in our bilateral relationship toward greater collaboration and support for Sudan's historic democratic transition. This achievement was made possible by the efforts of Sudan's civilian-led transitional government to chart a bold new course away from the legacy of the Bashir regime and, in particular, to meet the statutory and policy criteria for rescission.

We commend the calls of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace, and justice, and we congratulate the members of the civilian-led transitional government for their courage in advancing the aspirations of the citizens they serve.

