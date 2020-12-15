South Africa: The Emperor Has No Clothes - Matric Exam Leaks and Rewrites Are a Sad Reflection of Our Education System

15 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sara Black

The unfortunate truth is that the National Senior Certificate maths curriculum relies heavily on rote learning and past papers are all a mild variation on the same theme. If a pupil got hold of a paper four hours before writing and memorised every question, one almost feels this deserves some kind of applause.

Much has been made in the media of the (un)fairness of rewriting matric maths and physical science paper 2, as announced by the Department of Basic Education in response to both papers being leaked. Teacher unions declared that a rewrite is unfair to pupils, citing the psychological toll in an already extremely stressful year and the small proportion of pupils who were likely to have seen the leaked papers.

The department has defended the decision, saying the integrity of the examination process must be defended "at all costs". The issue came to a head in the North Gauteng High Court on Friday, 11 December 2020, with the judiciary siding with the unions. But what neither the defence nor the applicants mentioned in their arguments is how exam leaks were predictable in a year wracked by Covid-19, as was the double-down response from the department with a rewrite:...

