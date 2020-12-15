South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Coronavirus Covid-19 Cases for 14 December

press release

As of 1pm on 14 December, the Western Cape has 25 192 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 156 171 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 125 854 recoveries.

Click here for statistics.

The Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard also features additional data including active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

The Western Cape has recorded 28 additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 5125. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Gatherings increase the risk of Covid-19:

Today, a video was circulated on social media of an event hosted at a Cape Town establishment yesterday in which few Covid-19 protocols appear to be observed. The video clip shows large numbers of people in close proximity, with almost none of the patrons wearing a mask.

A second video, apparently of a recent, local religious gathering has also been circulating on social media which shows a similar lack of social distancing and mask-wearing in a crowded room, indoors.

Our Joint Operations Centre (JOC) has alerted SAPS and the City of Cape Town's enforcement team for further investigation.

The Western Cape is currently in the midst of a serious resurgence of Covid-19 and we have repeatedly called on businesses and individuals to take responsibility, and to change their behaviour to flatten the curve.

We have, over a number of months, held engagements with religious leaders, and with the business, tourism and hospitality sectors. We have also made available information and materials for them to use. We have worked hard to give residents the information they need in order to make better choices and protect themselves and their families.

Any event where people are not socially distanced, are in close contact with others and are not wearing masks has the potential to quickly become a super spreader event which could have deadly consequences for staff, patrons and the vulnerable. Super spreader events can also put additional pressure on our healthcare system, as we have seen before, large numbers of infections can occur as a result of just one event.

We find ourselves at the end of a long and difficult year and many want to relax and let their hair down, but we cannot let our guards down. We must all take responsibility to ensure that we can protect ourselves and our loved ones. This is how we will save both lives and livelihoods.

This festive season keep gatherings small, and take them outside to reduce the risk of infection. Follow the golden rules including mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing and avoid the 3 Cs: close contact, confined spaces and crowded places.

Partnerships to promote dignity and wellbeing in the Western Cape:

Today, I attended two launch events for projects in the Western Cape that will focus on developing the dignity and wellbeing of the people, and especially the youth of this province.

This morning- I attended the blessing ceremony for the Nex Indwo Yethu Project in Delft. This multi-purpose community centre will provide HIV and healthcare social services, early childhood and youth development, dual vocational and education training as well as skills development and entrepreneurship, which will be built on land donated by the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements.

It will be the new home of Hope Cape Town, an NGO which has been active in Blikkiesdorp for a number of years. The community centre will be the result of a collaboration between the NGO, the Free State of Bavaria, the Western Cape Government, the City of Cape Town, the Southern Africa-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Hans Seidel Foundation and Violence Prevention through Urban Upgrade.

The Western Cape Government has had close relations with the Free State of Bavaria since signing a twinning agreement in 1995. I am therefore very pleased that they have come on board to sponsor the vocational training hub which will be named Bavaria House.

Minister of Human Settlements Tertuis Simmers said: " While attending their blessing ceremony, it was pleasing to note the rapid pace at which the HOPE Cape Town organisation is working to build its wellness service Centre in Delft. This multipurpose facility, is being developed on approximately 5500m2 of land and once completed, will offer an array of services. When we were approached to avail land for this development, it became evident how it will benefit and build the community of Delft and surrounds. If we are to achieve integrated communities, where human settlements are able to flourish, then access to socio-economic facilities is critical. Our support and assistance in this regard is ensuring that this community will optimally benefit."

The second project I visited was the launch of the new Parley Ocean School in Hout Bay. This school, in partnership with the Sentinel Ocean Alliance will provide training and skills development which will help young people from the area access ocean-based opportunities, and environmental education.

Both of these projects provide opportunities in the communities that they are based in for young people to develop life and vocational skills. They also contribute towards our efforts to make our province safer by providing safe spaces and opportunities in communities.

Both of these projects are a reflection of what is possible when organisations, communities and governments collaborate to build the dignity and wellbeing of citizens.