Ghana: Ashaiman NDC Supporters Protest Over Presidential Results

14 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Dzifa Tetteh Tay

Ashaiman — Hundreds of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ashaiman yesterday embarked on a march to protest the outcome of the just ended elections which declared President Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) the winner of the Presidential election.

Dubbed "Peace March", the supporters, clad in red attires and arm bands displayed placards with inscriptions such as "stolen verdict", "let my vote count", "we need peace", "declare the right results", "respect the right of Ghanaians", "declare Sene West Constituency now" among others, as they walked through various streets in the municipality.

They also played loud music including Bob Marley's "get up, stand up" and shouted "we no go agree, no Mahama no peace, we want peace".

The peaceful march was however nearly marred as some of the protestors started burning car tyres, making movement for road users a challenge.

However, the swift intervention by the Police and the Ghana National Fire Service brought the situation under control as the fires were extinguished and calm restored.

The Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Norgbey said the march had become necessary to register the displeasure of the people of the Ashaiman Constituency and asked that the Electoral Commission did what was right because they believed that the NDC won the Presidential elections.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.