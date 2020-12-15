Ghana: Parliament Reconvenes to Complete Business

Parliament will today reconvene for the final lap of the third meeting of the fourth session as it prepares to be dissolved early next month.

The meeting, which commenced on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, was suspended on Saturday, November 7, for Members of Parliament (MPs) to round-off their campaigns for the general election held on December 7.

A notice of resumption issued by the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, on November 30, said the House would resume sitting "notwithstanding anything to the contrary."

The recall is in pursuant to Parliament's Standing Order 6, which provides that "in all cases not provided for... .Mr Speaker shall make provisions as he may deem fit."

A statement issued by Parliament's Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo, urged all Members and staff of Parliament to attend upon the House timeously whilst observing all coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protocols at every given time.

The House is expected to be dissolved on the night of January 6, 2021 to make way for the composition of the eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

The seventh Parliament is said to be the most successful in the history of the 4th Republic with a record number of pieces of legislation passed in its life.

It is made up of 169 Majority Members and 106 Minority Members.