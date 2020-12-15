Ghana: TMMG, IDC Congratulate Pres Akufo Addo for Re-Election... Adopt Father-for-All Approach

The Tijjaniya Muslim Movement of Ghana (TMMG) and the Inner -City Development Council (IDC) have jointly congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his re-election for another four-year term.

"We urge the President-elect to adopt a Father-for-all approach, as he prepares to serve the good people of the Republic of Ghana," a statement jointly signed by Alhaji Khuzaima Osman, Executive Secretary of TMMG and Alhaji Abdalla Amidu, National Coordinator of IDC copied the Ghanaian Times further said.

The statement called on the "supporters of the victorious party to be circumspect and celebrate in a manner that would not undermine national peace and security."

It also commended "majority of Ghanaians who have shown a sense of responsibility and patriotism by avoiding any form of violence."

"Ours is multiparty democracy which encourages pluralism at all levels of governance.Therefore, election should not divide us ; it should rather constitute an opportunity for us to build the nation in a state of national unity in partisan diversity," the statement said.

It added that "regardless of our political affiliations, we have collective civic responsibility as a nation to maintain peace and stability after democratic exercises such as the just ended elections which might have triggered an atmosphere of tension and apprehension."

"Indeed, no matter the winner of the elections, we remain one people with common aspirations for a common destiny," the statement added.