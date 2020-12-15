Ghana: Wa NPP Youth Wing Demonstrate Against Leaders

14 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lydia Darlington Fordjour

Wa — The Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party in the Wa Central Constituency of the Upper West Region has demonstrated against their leaders for their alleged roles in the defeat of the party in the just ended presidential and parliamentary elections.

The group has, therefore, called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to as a matter of urgency, remove the Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih from office for allegedly failing to work hard to sustain the gains made by the party in the 2016 general election.

They further asked that the Wa Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Issahaku Tahiru Moomin, the Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mustapha Ahmed and the Director at the Regional Office of the Youth Employment Department, Adams Muda be removed from office for their parts in the defeat.

Convener and Leaser of the group, also known as Concerned NPP Youth of the Wa Central, Alhassan Samad Dumbu, who addressed the press, after a protest march, said that the poor performance of the party was as a result of the alleged refusal of the aforementioned personalities to campaign for them.

The march which saw the youth holding placards with inscriptions such as "Chairman Kamara, Minister and Adams Muda must go," and "Enough is enough" started and ended at the party office as the demonstrators were prevented from marching to the regional administration by the police.

Mr Dumbu alleged that "some of them lured party people with money to vote against their fellow compatriots; we have glaring evidence and we will be forced to present them if our call is not heeded to," he said.

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times on the issue however, the Regional NADMO Director, Mr Ahmed said that he was not guilty of the allegations levelled against him saying he had supported Hajia's campaign to a tune of GH¢ 30,000.

He insisted that the parliamentary candidate won the elections in his electoral area where he had earlier joined others to campaign for her.

Meanwhile the Public Relations Officer for the Regional Police Command, Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng who was among the police personnel at the march stated that the police prevented the demonstrators from having access to the Central Administration in order to forestall possible destruction of state property as a result of party grievances.

Nana Akufo-Addo secured 105,947 votes in the just ended polls in the region as against 102,843 votes in 2016.

