Ghana: Oly Fall to Liberty

Liberty Professionals youngster Simon Appiah bagged a brace to help his side to their first win of the campaign with victory over 10-man Great Olympics at the Carl Reindorf Park.

The sensational striker netted at each side of half time in a highly entertaining encounter in Dansoman.

Olympics had the first chance of the match just five minutes into the game but failed to capitalise as the Liberty Professionals regrouped quickly.

Halfway through the first half, Abraham Wayo sent in a cross which was perfectly met by Simon Appiah to hand Liberty the lead.

Olympics were reduced to 10 men before the break after Abbrey Quaye was shown the marching orders for an offense on Wayo.

Liberty Professionals were given a scare few minutes into the second half after Olympics' Mudasuri's effort was cleared off the line by Maxwell Ansah.

The home side effected to two quick changes with 20 minutes left, George Ansong coming on for Godfred Atuahene and Mubashar Issah replacing Stanley Anigyei.

The changes proved vital as Liberty grabbed the second goal of the day through youngster Simon Appiah.

With victory almost secured, the home side changed their approach, sending more players back to preserve their lead as they grabbed their first win of the season.