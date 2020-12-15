Ghana: Rare Win for Bechem Against Inter Allies

Bechem United struck late to grab a shock 2-1 win over Inter Allies on Saturday at the Accra Stadium in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) match week five clash.

Midfielder Hafiz Konkoni towered above his opponents to head home the winner in the 87th minute after Allies defender Paul Abagna drew parity for the home side earlier in the second-half from the spot.

This was after the visitors' captain Salifu Moro shot them ahead - also from the spot, after recess.

The win, a first of the season for the Bechem side, was also their maiden win in Accra against Allies in six attempts.

They had managed only a solitary point from their five previous travels to Allies.

The loss would spell a great setback for Allies who were keen on building on their giant-killing 1-0 win at the same venue against Hearts of Oak on matchday three.

Following that, they suffered a lone goal defeat against King Faisal at Techiman and were hoping to get back to winning ways.

Bechem coach, Kwaku Danso, elated at the result that extends their unbeaten run to four games , would be brimming with confidence ahead of their next clash against league leaders Karela United at Bechem.