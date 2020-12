South Africa: Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams Meets With Board Chairpersons and CEOs From Respective Entities of Communications

press release

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams, board chairpersons and CEO's meet to discuss implementation of performance measurements

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams met with Board Chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) from the respective entities of the department. The meeting follows a performance agreement that was signed between the Minister and President Cyril Ramaphosa last month, to ensure that the department and its entities deliver on key targets.

The chairpersons and CEO's of entities, which fall within the department's portfolio, have pledged their support in ensuring that the Minister meets all the targets agreed on in the performance discussion with the President. The Department as a policy-formulating entity, relies on the government entities within its portfolio, to implement most of these policies.

The performance agreement with the President is legally binding and will be used for measuring the success of the department. Targets in the agreement include the following:

Eighty percent of the population must have access to the internet by 2024

Policy direction in relation to 5G must be issued by December 2021

A reduction in the cost of data must be achieved

Monitoring of ICASA and ensuring that the regulator is adequately resource to license 4G spectrum

Repositioning of the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) to drive the use of local technologies

Completion of decoder rollout and switching-off analogue transmitters for the Broadcasting Digital Migration project by 2021, and rearranging of spectrum radio frequencies

and release of special dividend by 2023.

President Ramaphosa has signed performance agreements with all his Cabinet ministers, outlining the targets they will need to meet. These agreements - which are based on the targets contained in the Medium-Term Strategic Framework - have been made public so that the public can hold those who they elect into office to account .

"There is an undertaking that the board chairpersons and CEOS of the respective entities will work closely to leverage on each other's strengths, and collaborate on key projects to avoid duplications. I must add that their commitment was quite encouraging," said Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams.

SITA is currently collaborating with the South African Post Office to roll out IT infrastructure to improve efficiencies within SAPO.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, in line with state owned enterprises (SOE's) rationalisation plan, the department has embarked on a process to merge some of its entities. The state signal distributor SENTECH will be merged with Broadband Infraco to form one state broadband infrastructure company.

Domain name authority .Zanda, the Film and Publications Board, and ICASA will merge to form one form one regulator. The Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa will be repurposed to establish a state-owned digital fund company.

These mergers are in line with President Ramaphosa's announcement in this year's State of the Nation Address that government will undertake a process of rationalisation of SOEs, to ensure that they serve strategic economic or developmental purposes.

Notes to editors:

The following are the entities of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies:

SA Broadcasting Corporation

Film and Publications Board

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa( ICASA)

SENTECH

Broadband Infraco

.Zanda

National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa ( NEMISA)

State Information Technology Agency ( SITA)

Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (USAASA)