Ghana: GHS Setup Quality Control Mechanism for Covid-19 Tests

27 November 2020
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Juliet Etefe And Osei Owusu Amankwaah

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is rolling out a National Laboratory Quality Assurance project to check the quality of COVID-19 result test and data management of the laboratories accredited to conduct the test for the virus nationwide.

The project aims to ensure that laboratories testing COVID-19 suspected cases produce accurate and quality results.

At a ceremony to launch the project, Professor William Ampofo, a virologist at Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, said the project would ensure that all the laboratories accredited to conduct the COVID-19 test strictly comply with the protocols to produce accurate results.

He said the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research would work with GHS to efficiently supervise the laboratories licensed to conduct the test in the country to ensure that the result they produce were incontestable.

"Network of laboratories that are testing thousands of samples, it is important to have a quality assurance system to check the reliability of the results and the accuracy of the tests that are being done by the different labs using sometimes different kits and machines", he said

Professor Ampofo said after the laboratories, certified to conduct text are done, the result would be analyzed by a committee of experts in the medical profession to determine the accuracy of the result.

"The committee will also visit the laboratories unannounced, to check if the right processes are being used for the testing: We would also administer a questionnaire to check if the staff are well-trained and if the processes being undertaken plus the data reporting processes are what they have to be" he added

In a remark, the Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, vowed to crack the whip on laboratories that fail to meet the quality control standards set for them adding that his outfit would not hesitate to de-list laboratories that fail the protocols.

