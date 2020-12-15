Ghana Is Still Leading the Way

Peaceful transfer of power for over two decades

The Ghanaian election has proven that African countries can hold election and facilitate a peaceful transfer of power for over two decades. It is now becoming very remote that a country which was plagued with coup d'état after the overthrow of one of the most illustrious sons of Africa, Kwame Nkrumah, will ever head in that direction again.

Ex president Mahama conceded in the last presidential elections when he was the incumbent. In a tightly fought race in 2020 he lost by approximately four percentage points. The race to the presidency in Ghana has always proven to be a close one. Winning has not always been an automatic affair.

Ghana has immense gold, oil and iron ore deposits. Now that it has met the challenge and test of democratic governance, what it has to address is the challenge of economic governance.

If it succeeds in translating the consent of the people into the promotion of their general welfare it would again become the pride of Africa when Ghana broke the chains of colonialism in 1957 and Nkrumah said that the independence of Ghana was meaningless unless it was linked to the total liberation of Africa. Ghana gave support to the rest of Africa. Its current leaders should now use Ghana's vast resources to make democracy a tool for sustainable development and ensuring the general welfare of the people.