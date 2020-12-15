Ghana: Reversing Effects of Covid-19 On Economy - My Immediate Task- - President Akufo-Addo Assures

President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has assured jubilant supporters at his residence that his immediate task is to continue the process of reversing the effects of COVID-19 on the country's economy.

President-elect Akufo-Addo said the nation needed to be put on "course for full economic recovery and development."

Before the pandemic, Ghana, the President-Elect said, was one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. "I give you my word, we will regain this reputation."

In the country's electoral system, it is only the Electoral Commission that has the Constitutional responsibility of declaring the will of the people in an election.

Before the declaration, President-Elect Akufo-Addo said he had received personal congratulation messages from some of his fellow presidential candidates in the 2020 elections.

He thanked them for helping to ensure that the race was a largely keen and exciting contest of ideas whose ultimate goal was the growth and development of Ghana, as well as the improvement of the living standards of the Ghanaian people.

The President-elect gave his word to continue to work harder to help build a prosperous and progressive Ghana.

"The decisive margin of victory in the election", he said, constituted an endorsement of his government's policies and programmes implemented and put forward, and "I am determined to do all in my power to accomplish the task of this new mandate."

President-elect Akufo-Addo said he had worked hard in the past four years to take Ghana forward and in his next four-year team, he implored the Ghanaian people to support his progressive vision to build a nation of progress, prosperity and development.

President Akufo-Addo, an accomplished lawyer, politician and human rights advocate, led a campaign based on his progressive vision of industrialisation, securing a value-based economy, creating jobs and leveraging education and technology to secure prosperity and progress for the country to seek the mandate of Ghanaians.

His optimism at victory at the 2020 polls was his belief that his transformational leadership, hard work, and the social and economic policies and programmes that his administration had pursued had impacted positively on the lives of Ghanaians and the economy.