Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Declared Winner of Ghana's 2020 Elections Polls

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been elected for a second four-year term, defeating John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC), Ghana's Electoral Commission (EC) announced Wednesday.

"I hereby declare Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the winner of 2020 Presidential elections," said Mrs Jean Mensa, Ghana's Electoral Commissioner said at a Press conference in Accra at 18:05 hours.

President-elect Akufo-Akufo won with (6,730,413) representing 51.59% as against (6, 214,889), representing 47.366% for John Mahama, in a narrow victory by stringing together a series of narrow wins in his opponent's strongholds--North East Region, and some constituencies in Savanna region.

He increased the vote margins in his party's (NPP) strongholds--Ashanti, Eastern, Bono East, Bono, Western, Central and the Ahafo regions.

President-elect Akufo-Addo, 76, won in 7 out of the 16 regions in the country.

Thunderous cheers by supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who gathered outside Akufo-Addo's residence greeted the EC's announcement.

Jubilant celebrations erupted across the country, as party faithful and sympathisers poured out into the streets, chanting, dancing, singing, waving party paraphernalia, as motorbike riders and drivers made wild manoeuvres and honked their horns to celebrate the victory.

The 2020 election is the third time both personalities would contest each other at the Polls.

Nana Akufo-Addo contested Mr Mahama who was then the country's head in 2012 and lost in the highly contentious race. He challenged Mr Mahama again in 2016 and won the ballot overwhelmingly to become President.

The country held polls on Monday, December 7 to elect a new President and 275 legislators to run the affairs of the country for the next four years. The election is the eight-consecutive exercise since the country's fourth Republican dispensation in 1992.

International monitors say voting was free, fair and the process was credible and mostly peaceful.