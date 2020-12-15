Uganda: Editors Respond to Media Council Demands

14 December 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Anthony Wesaka

Editors through their professional association of Editors Guild have asked the Media Council to halt its demands for mandatory registration and accreditation of journalists covering ongoing elections until further consultations have been held on the issue.

The editors argue that the demands by the Media Council were on short notice.

They said most of their journalists, who are meant to undergo accreditation, are already out in the field on campaign trails.

"We, however, note that the requirement to register journalists comes in middle of the election campaign season when many journalists are already covering candidates in the field," reads a December 11 editors' statement.

"The Editors' Guild, therefore, requests the Media Council to hold more consultations with different stakeholders to ensure that constitutional rights of citizens to review and disseminate information is not unduly harmed by these regulations.

This is particularly important during an election in which the primary role of a good journalist is to give the citizens the information they need to make informed choices," it adds.

The editors' response was in regard to December 10 press statement released by the Media Council, a government body that regulates the conduct and promotion of good ethical standards and discipline of journalists.

In its communication, the Media Council said it had since embarked on registering reporters and editorial staff of various media houses to ensure the industry is well monitored and sanitised from quacks.

The media regulatory body also states that the accreditation of journalists is for their own safety, especially as they cover elections.

" ...The Media Council has engaged security agencies to find a solution to enable free movement and access by media practitioners to important events in particular during this election period without undue harassment," the Media Council states.

