South Africa: Umalusi Notes Court Judgment On Rewrite of Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Sciences Paper

11 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Umalusi has received and studied the judgment issued by the Pretoria High Court today, Friday, 11 December 2020, to review and set aside the Minister of Basic Education's directive for the rewrite of Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Sciences Paper 2. While Umalusi Council is disappointed by the judgment, the Council respects the judgment issued by the court in this regard.

In the meantime, Umalusi will continue to support and work in collaboration with the relevant structures in the ongoing investigations into the leakage of the two papers.

At this moment, Umalusi cannot preempt the outcome of its own processes regarding the approval of the 2020 National Senior Certificate results because the Council needs to implement all its quality assurance processes before a final decision about the credibility and integrity of national examinations can be made.

Umalusi will not be issuing further statements in this regard.

