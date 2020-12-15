South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Expresses Condolences On Passing of Eswatini Prime Minister, Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the government and people of South Africa, expressed his deep condolences to the government and people of the Kingdom of eSwatini at the passing of eSwatini Prime Minister The Honourable Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini.

Prime Minister Dlamini passed away on Sunday, 13 December 2020, at the age of 52, during treatment for COVID-19 in a South African hospital.

President Ramaphosa offers his sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late Prime Minister, the Swazi Royal Family, the government of the Kingdom, and the nation at large.

The President said: "Today, all South Africans and compatriots across our continent bow our heads in sadness at the passing of a leader who took pride in leading and representing his nation.

"His untimely passing is also a tragic reminder of the indiscriminate harm that is in our midst in the form COVID-19.

"May his soul rest in peace."