Malawi Football Journalists Partner Evel & Chris Printers

Malawi's Football Journalists Association (FJA) has received a boost after partnering with Evel & Chris Printers to develop the sport in the country.

FJA has since asked its members to continue being leading by example in adhering to all Covid-19 measures when covering live football matches in the stadia as supporters are now allowed to patronise matches.

The association was given powers from the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) and the football mother body Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to take control by monitoring and making sure that local reporters are following all the Covid-19 measures in all venues.

Just before the TNM Super League match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Red Lions at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday, the body distributed reflector bibs and face masks which were branded by its newly-acquired partner, Evel and Chris Printers Company.

Speaking at Malawi National Council of Sports in Blantyre, the body's vice-chairperson Diedrich Frederich said they are geared in making sure that the use of face masks, sanitizing, social distance is mandatory and that journalists are following all the required procedures.

"As we are all ware, we are living in a difficult and sensitive time due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus and we thought it wise to distribute these materials to our members just to make sure that they are always protecting themselves and to avoid the possibility of spreading it to others.

"The reflector bibs will help us being easily identified by the stadium officials, health personnel as well as the security personnel that we are adhering to the preventive measures."

The association also took advantage of the handover to unveil Evel and Chris Printers Company as its new partners and Frederich said applauded the printing company for agreeing to be working together for the common good of football.

"We really appreciate for accepting to come and work with us beginning with the branding work of all the reflector bibs for free. We don't take this for granted and we are expecting good things from this partnership," Frederich said.

Evel and Chris managing director Robert Mbeza was thankful to FJA leadership for choosing the company to print the materials as well as accepting the partnership.

"I can promise that we are ready to work hand in hand with FJA and make sure that we develop he game of football together.

"We also feel honoured for being asked to come and officially handover these materials because it shows that FJA is impressed with our work," he said.

FJA, which was formed in 2019, has so far a total of 50 football journalists across Malawi and its president is Joy Ndovi.