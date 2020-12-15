Angola: Minister Highlights Media Contribution in Times of Pandemic

14 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication Manuel Homem acknowledged Monday the commitment of media to reducing psychological and behavioral pressure of citizens due to the impact of the covid-19.

Manuel Homem was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 1st Methodological Seminar of the Institutional Communication and Press Offices (GCII), held at the António Agostinho Neto Memorial.

The event took place under the motto "Communicate more communicate better".

The training action discussed topics such as the strategy of "Institutional communication", "Crisis communication", "Digital communication" and "The best way to act in the communicational segment on social networks",

The minister said that communication gained greater importance in this period of covid-19.

On the other hand, the minister defended a systematisation of communication, focused on spreading the strengthening of a positive image of the Angolan Government, both internally and externally.

For the best work of the Institutional Communication Offices, according to the official, it is necessary to strengthen the relationship and communication between public institutions, to continue to regularly inform the Government's intentions, actions and achievements.

" Alert and acting proactively to actions that may generate situations of crisis of reputation image" was also recommended.

An Executive Institutional Communication Plan (PCIE 20-22) was also presented to the members of various GCII of the state ministries and institutions.

