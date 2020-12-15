Kenya: Nigerian Musicians Omah Lay and Tems Charged in Uganda, Remanded

15 December 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Nigerian singers Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay and Temilade Openyi alias Tems, were on Monday charged with "negligently doing acts likely to spread infectious diseases" in Uganda.

Ugandan police arrested three Nigerian nationals together with four Ugandans on Sunday in connection with what police say was staging an 'unauthorized concert' on Saturday night at the Ddungu Resort in Munyonyo, Kampala.

They are said to have breached the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures laid out by government.

Images showed the artists performing to a huge attendance in the middle of the night.

"The Nigerian trio of Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Muyiwa Awomiyi have been charged to court in Makindye on charges of Negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious diseases C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act," police said via their official Twitter handle.

https://twitter.com/PoliceUg/status/1338470938925527042?s=20

The seven individuals have been remanded until Wednesday.

"The earlier plans of releasing them on police bond were suspended after their casefile was sanctioned by the Office of the DPP. They were jointly charged with four other Ugandans. All remanded till Wednesday," the police said.

Also arrested were Ivan Ddungu, the manager of the resort, and Prim Kasana, the events manager as well as the singers manager.

"Police is also looking for the area Officer in Charge of Police Station for failure to detect the criminal acts that took place in his area of jurisdiction," police had said Sunday.

It is alleged that the organisers of the concert disguised that it was a lunch and dinner event, but later on at night they started inviting artists to perform.

The government of Uganda banned music concerts in the country as one of the measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The arrest was on the heels of a public outcry by Ugandan entertainers, who castigated the Police for allowing international artistes to hold concerts while the local ones are denied.

Omah Lay was reportedly taken to Kitalya prison, while his colleague Tems was taken to Kigo prison.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.