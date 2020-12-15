Kenya: American RnB Sensation Ashanti Denies She Contracted Covid-19 While Vacationing in Nairobi

Celebrated American songstress Ashanti says she did not contract Covid-19 during her recent visit to Kenya.

The 40-year old Foolish hitmaker who recently vacationed in Nairobi clarified she contracted the virus from her cousin in the US.

"People that thought 'Oh you should not be traveling,' No! It did not come from travelling, it came from a family member that I gave a hug to in my house, where you think you are supposed to be safe," she said.

The singer broke the news about her positive Covid-19 status through a post on Instagram at the weekend. She however assured her fans she is fine and not in pain.

"Hey y'all I can't believe I'm saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19. I'm ok and not in any pain," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CItyLdnDHG-/

"Never in a million years did I think I would get Covid," Ashanti said while occasionally coughing in another video posted to her Instagram account Saturday. "I'm super bummed. I'm still ready to do it tonight, though... I got my computer set up and I'm super ready to do it, but we don't think the technical aspect of things is going to be perfect."

Ashanti landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday and stayed at the luxurious Hemingways five-star hotel in Nairobi's Karen estate.

During her short stay in the country, she had a safari drive at the Nairobi National Park from where she posted photos and videos on her Instagram stories.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Entertainment Kenya Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She returned to the US ahead of her Verzuz battle with singer Keyshia Cole which was scheduled for Sunday.

Following her diagnosis, webcast series Verzuz postponed its much-anticipated battle between the Grammy-winning singer and Keyshia Cole.

Ashanti, however, said she is game for doing the performance from her house, adding they are trying to "figure it all out".

In an official announcement, Verzuz apologised to the audience for the delay in the battle.

"First time this has struck us so close to showtime. We apologize to our incredible audience. Get well soon, Ashanti. Wear a mask, stay inside, and take Covid-19 seriously," the statement from the series said.

Ashanti and Cole were set to take the Verzuz stage for an in-person battle showcasing their musical prowess until the former announced her diagnosis hours before her scheduled appearance.

The broadcast is now scheduled to take place on January 9, 2021.

Ashanti traveled to Kenya despite the US through the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warning American citizens against traveling to Kenya due to the high risk of contracting Covid-19.

CDC this month placed Kenya under Level 4 Alert, meaning there is a very high level of Covid-19 and all non-essential travel should be avoided.