Malawi: Kaliati Reproves Social Welfare and Child Protection Workforce

15 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Lily Kampani

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati has called on social welfare and child protection workers for not delivering impressive and notable results in their expected roles of promoting social economic empowerment and protection of women and children using community and welfare approaches.

The Minister made the remarks on Monday in Lilongwe as she launched the National Child Protection month intended to advocate for more resources for addressing child protection challenges facing children.

"Social welfare officers are supposed to be monitoring every district, coordinating with community leaders, and collecting case reports which are not the case on the ground as people call me directly to give me case reports because the social welfare officers are not doing the work that they are supposed to," she lamented.

Kaliati added that with the launch of the new initiative would require reports from the social welfare officers in the districts or face removal to allow others who are committed to do the work.

"Those who are the custodians and expected to bring peace, unity and provide protection to their subjects are the perpetrators of rape and defilement," she stated.

The Minister stated that defilement cases have increased from 1,293 in 2018 to 1,738 in 2020 including a specific case of a Village Headman from Madisi Dowa, who defiled a girl and was charged to only pay a goat as punishment.

"The annual National Child Protection month will mobilize stakeholders including parents, Community Based Organizations(CBO), community leaders, religious leaders and the general public to take action in ensuring all children are protected from violence, abuse, exploitation, neglect, trafficking and child marriage," she explained.

The Ministry has developed a public letter to be read in all churches and mosques, in addition to the use of other platforms such as social media, radio and television to call for action to protect the child.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Zimbabwe
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.