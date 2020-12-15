Lesotho: Federation of Lesotho Rugby Suspends Giants for Entire 2021 Season

GIANTS Rugby Club has been suspended for the remainder of the current Econet Rugby League as well as for the whole of next season, the Lesotho Times can reveal.

This after the club failed to honour two consecutive league matches without giving reasons to the Federation of Lesotho Rugby (FLR).

The side was meant to play Mabote Beavers when the second phase of the 2020 season started on 21 November but the team failed to show up. Mabote Beavers were eventually awarded 28-0 win over Giants.

Giants also forfeited their next match against LDF side Liqhomane on 28 November.

FRL secretary general Litšitso Motšeremeli said after the side failed to fulfil matches, they immediately convened a meeting of club chairpersons and decided to suspend Giants.

"We have suspended them for failing to meet league requirements after they forfeited two league matches consecutively without reporting," Motšeremeli said.

"The side has therefore, been suspended for the whole of next season."

Last Saturday, Giants was meant to play Maseru Warriors but Warriors was also awarded the win.

Motšeremeli said each league team will also get a 28-0 win for all outstanding matches with Giants. He said in mitigation, Giants said it was failing to access some of its players due to different commitments.

Giants chairperson Letlatsa Letompa also confirmed the suspension. He said they have been failing to access adequate players for their matches. Most of their players are seniors who have work commitments that have deterred them from fulfilling matches.

"Yes, we have been suspended and the problem has been that we have been failing to get the standard number of players as stipulated by FLR. Our team is made up of predominantly senior players with different commitments," Letompa said.

A team must have a minimum of 12 players to play an official league game.

Letompa said the club would soon meet and map he way forward.

This is not the first time Giants will be absent from the national rugby league having been banned in 2016 for accusing the association of mismanagement and maladministration.

The club went on to allege that some members of the executive were running the federation like their personal property. However, the club and federation smoked a piece pipe and the ban was lifted in 2017.