Rwanda: Covid-19 - Businesses Warned Against 'Dropping Their Guard'

15 December 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Soraya Hakuziyaremye has said that reluctance among local business owners has led to a recent upsurge of Covid-19 cases recorded in the country.

Hakuziyaremye was appearing on national broadcaster, Sunday, December 13, where she was joined by the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije, the Minister of Local Government, Anastase Shyaka and Rwanda National Police Spokesperson, CP Jean Bosco Kabera.

Minister Hakuziyaremye pointed out that it is time business owners dispel the selfish motive of putting profit over safety of Rwandans.

"When the government eased the measures to contain the virus, some businesses got complacent, restaurants turned into bars and market places no longer observe Covid-19 prevention guidelines."

This she said, "Has become one of the major reasons the country is facing an upsurge in the daily Covid-19 cases recorded."

Hakuziyaremye highlighted that if the current situation is not contained, the businesses risk closure, a move that will revert the country's efforts to recover the economy.

"The total lockdown reduced the country's economy by 12 per cent. We need to be careful in that, such decisions are not made again".

The Minister reiterated the need to embrace cashless payments and e-commerce as part of the measures to strengthen the fight against the novel coronavirus especially with the festive season in the corner.

"We remind business owners that Covid-19 protocols, including cashless payments, e-commerce, social distancing, are very critical measures especially with the upcoming festive season."

She added that her institution in partnership with various stakeholders have organized an inspection to ensure that the right measures are being adhered to across the country.

"If we don't contain the spread of the virus now, it will have a bigger impact on our economy, including paralyzing tourism, the travel sector among others." Hakuziyaremye asserted.

Speaking to The New Times, Marie Jose Mukanyamwasa, Managing Director, Kigali Bus Services, explained considering the current Covid-19 situation, fellow business owners should put in much effort to ensure that all mechanisms to curb the spread of the pandemic are exercised.

"This is really a problem considering the excitement people have for the upcoming festive season. Efforts to ensure that mechanisms are exercised have never been more important".

Mukanyamwasa added that, "Measures are commonly relaxed during the peak hours of the day. But we are committed to raising awareness, encouraging social distancing while on the queues, washing hands as they enter the taxi park among others."

She however, decried that if not contained, "We fear the risk of going back to partially operating as transporters or even a total lockdown. In this context, we advise that people feel the need of observing Covid-19 protocols, now more than ever."

Elysee Maniraho, a market vendor in Kimironko, acknowledged the fact that basic measures are no longer complied with, especially on what he called 'busy days' for the market.

"It is true that some of us have relaxed, but that mainly happens on the busy days. Those are weekends and Fridays when we have many customers," he said.

Maniraho, added that, "Of course it means that this will get worse during the festive season where we normally get the majority of our clients during the year. So I think more efforts are really needed to ensure that we are all safe."

By press time, at least 60 market vendors in Nyarugenge City market had been asked to close down their business over failure to adhere to the Covid-19 containment measures.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved.

