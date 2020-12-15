Rwanda: Basketball - New League Season Set for January

15 December 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The 2021 Bank of Kigali Basketball league will kick off next year in January, according to Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba).

The development was confirmed by Desire Mugwiza, Ferwaba president in an exclusive interview with the Times Sports on Monday, December 14.

Mugwiza noted that the official dates for the new season will be announced after the ongoing talks with various stakeholders including health authorities.

"We are planning to organise the season in line with the current Covid-19 situation. For instance, we shall be carrying out Covid-19 tests before every game for all teams," he said.

"But all this will be officially announced after the ongoing talks with all stakeholders," Mugwiza added.

Patriots Basketball Club emerged champions last season after beating local powerhouse REG.

Similarly, in the women's league, the Hoops Rwanda clinched the club's maiden championship.

Courtesy of the victory, the Hoops Rwanda will represent the country in the 2021 Fiba Africa Zone V Championship that features the region's elite basketball clubs.

Fourteen men's and six women's teams will play next season.

Men's category: REG, Patriots, APR, IPRC- Huye, IPRC-Kigali, United Generations for Basketball, Espoir, Rusizi, Tigers, Shoot for The Stars, IPRC-Musanze, UR-CMHS, 30 Plus and UR-Huye.

Women category: IPRC-South, Ubumwe, The Hoops, APR, Group Scolaire Marie Reine Rwaza and UR-Huye.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times.

Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

