Cameroon: Open Golf Charity - Visitor Mapwanya Lifts Trophy

Some 26 golfers from five countries in Africa took part in the competition that ended in Yaounde on Saturday December 12, 2020.

It was an exciting day at the Yaounde Golf Club course on Saturday, December 12, 2020. The event was the closing ceremony of the second edition of the golf tournament called Open Golf Charity Elessa Lothin-Sen Foundation. Organised by the Elessa Lothin-Sen Foundation and partners, the competition brought together 26 golfers from five countries on the continent. They are Zimbabwe, Senegal, Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon. The participants competed in the professional, cadies and amateurs categories.

After six days of intense competition, Zimbabwe's Visitor Mapwanya emerged overall winner in the professionals' competition. Mapwanya bagged home FCFA 2,600,000. Visitor Mapwanya has participated in golf competitions in Cameroon three times but this was the first victory in Cameroon. He has won six trophies; two in Congo, three in Nigeria and one in Cameroon. Runner-up, Samba Papi Niang, (Senegal) went home with FCFA 1,250,000. In the cadies category, Befe Ngono Ayissi Jean Jules was the winner. He got FCFA 300,000. In the inter-club competition, Yaounde Golf Club won 15.5 points followed by Likomba Golf Club with 11.5 points. 11.5. The Open Golf Charity tournament is one of the activities of the Elessa Lothin-Sen Foundation. The competition equally marked the closing of activities of the foundation for 2020.

The President of the Yaounde Golf Club, Siegfried David Etame Massoma, thanked the officials of the Elessa Lothin-Sen Foundation for their efforts in the promotion of golf in Cameroon. The President of the Elessa Lothin-Sen Foundation, Louis Deschamps Elessa Lothin expressed satisfaction with the turnout of the public and the organisation in general. He said the balance sheet is satisfactory for the foundation and the country because Elessa Lothin-Sen Foundation has succeeded in organising an international golf tournament that has sold the image of the country.