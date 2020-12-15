Western Sahara - Trump's Decision Goes Against International Law

Pretoria — South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, criticized the decision of outgoing US President Donald Trump to recognize Morocco's alleged sovereignty over Western Sahara, believing that this move is "recognition of illegality" and goes against international law.

Trump's decision to recognize the alleged sovereign right of the Moroccan Kingdom over the Sahrawis "has no force or effect because it is essentially an acknowledgment of an illegality," Pandor, also a Member of Parliament, told a press conference on international developments for 2020.

The UN resolutions "confirmed the occupied status" (of Western Sahara), and Trump's announcement "does not change the legal position of United Nations resolutions... ," insisted the South African minister.

Expressing Pretoria's concern over recent developments relating to the situation in Western Sahara, Pandor underlined also that Trump's decision "goes against international law and the AU Constitutive Act."

She said that "silencing guns in these situations requires dealing with the root causes of conflicts, which invariably include governance deficits and human rights violations."

Our support would always be for the cause of the people of Western Sahara, we will continue to speak on their behalf in international platforms and we will continue to work in solidarity with the Sahrawis by offering them any form of humanitarian aid and support they may need from South Africa, she said.

Regarding the last AU summit on "Silencing the Guns", the South African Minister recalled that it was agreed during this meeting, that "the role of foreign interests in conflicts deserves greater attention".

And to conclude, Pandor reiterated her country's "firm support" for the Sahrawi cause: "South Africa remains determined to support the cause of the Sahrawi people in the search for self-determination and the liberation of the Sahrawis from the Moroccan occupation. We therefore stick to the position of United Nations and to the resolutions that the Western Sahara people must be able to decide their own future."