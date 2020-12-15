Nigeria: 21 New Local Govt Executives in Kogi Sworn in

The governor said the swearing in event was another demonstration of unity and oneness.

The chairpersons and vice chairpersons of the 21 local government areas of Kogi State elected at the December 12 poll, have been sworn-in.

At the ceremony, the governor, Yahaya Bello, vowed to deal mercilessly with criminals in the state, noting that the security of their respective local government areas must be guaranteed under their watch.

According to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Onogwu Mohammed, he reminded them that his administration met already disbanded local government councils, which his administration re-instated, following a court process.

He noted that although his administration believed that the people at the grassroot deserved leadership, his government was hindered by lack of funds and could not conduct local government elections at that time.

"Governor Bello mentioned that as a government, they were able to pull resources together to conduct the recently concluded polls, and with the cooperation of the people of the state, the polls held freely, fairly and peacefully, without hiccups before, during and after," the statement said.

"He asserted that (a) similar event in the old Kwara State degenerated into serious chaos because of poor leadership, but under his watch, similar event went easily without a sound of gun shot."

The governor also said that the swearing in event was another demonstration of unity and oneness and that leaders across the world were witnessing a practical display of good leadership.

Speaking in his opening address, the Commissioner, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Salami Ozigi, noted that the overwhelming victory of the All Progressive Congress at the just concluded LG polls was an attestation to Governor Bello's good leadership.

He added that Mr Bello's dogged commitment to leadership has birthed a peaceful Kogi State which translated to the peaceful conduct of the local government in an unprecedented manner

The commissioner urged the newly sworn in local government executives and others to replicate the New Direction development template in their various Local areas while they also do their best to justify the confidence reposed in them by the electorates.

He similarly urged them to key in and replicate the already existing peace and security template of the governor ,which he noted has earned the state several accolades locally and internationally, adding that they should ensure to carry all concerned persons, along.