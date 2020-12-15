Ghana: NPP Executes 65 Percent of Projects in Volta Region - NPP Regional Organiser

15 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kafui Gati

Ho — The Volta Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Emmanuel Korsi Bodza says about 65 per cent of development in the Volta Region was executed by the various NPP governments.

According to him after a careful analysis of infrastructure projects within the education sector, what NPP had done under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, no government had come close to it, not even the E-blocks of former President John Mahama.

Mr Emmanuel Korsi Bodza was addressing a section of the media on NPP's 2020 Parliamentary and Presidential victory in Ho on Friday.

He believes that, the NPP had performed better in the Volta Region than the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the party which is their stronghold looking at the votes NPP had at the just ended polls.

Mr Bodza said what worked for the party was hard work and their ability to stop a lot of people migrating from the border towns to come and vote.

He stated further that they couldn't achieve their target of taking five seats and 35 per cent of the votes, adding there were some few challenges that worked against them.

The Regional Organiser maintained that vigilance was very key to their victory and commended all who worked towards the victory.

He praised Mr John Peter Amewu for a job well done in the Parliamentary election at the Hohoe Constituency.

He defeated the NDC parliamentary candidate, Prof. Margaret Kweku of the NDC, polling 26,952 against the latter's 21,821.

He emphasised that President Nana Akufo-Addo's second term would see a lot of action and ensure that all the regions get their fair share of the national cake including the Volta Region.

"We assure all, of our dedication to work and commitment to do more to advance improvement in the lives of Ghanaians," he stated.

