Ghana Top Athlete Martha Bissah Graduates From Norfolk University

15 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By John Vigah

SWASHBUCKLING Ghanaian female athlete, Martha Bissah, at the weekend graduated from the Norfolk State University in the USA with Bachelor of Science in Business - with emphasis in Management.

The USA-based athlete is on cloud nine, as she attributed her success to the power of God.

"It's been a long, tortuous journey and I can only sing psalms of praise (Jeremiah 29: 11 and Philippians 4: 13) to God for being there for me always," she told the Times Sports in an interview yesterday.

The 2014 Summer Youth Olympics 800m gold medallist, who gained full scholarship worth $32,000 to study at the University in 2014, has demonstrated tremendous competency both on and off the sport terrain since her enrollment.

Former Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) chairman, George Lutterodt, also told the Times Sports yesterday that he was proud and thankful to God for the life of Ms Bissah.

"I'm eternally indebted to God for seeing her through as many doubted she could make it. Now, she has proved everybody wrong."

Mr Lutterodt is credited for being the engineer of the sponsorship deal that landed Martha in Norfolk State University.

Bissah has won an avalanche of awards including the Most Valuable Athlete in the Women's Track & Field for a number of times in a row.

On a couple of occasions, she also clinched the Women's Cross Country winning prize as well as the Female Athlete of the Year in Women's Track and Field.

